Thieves steal newspaper delivery vehicle with driver’s kids inside

Two people were taken into custody Sunday morning after stealing the vehicle of a man who left his two young children waiting as he delivered newspapers in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 8:08 a.m., the man left his children in the running vehicle when he got out to deliver newspapers in the 5400 block of North Lovejoy, according to Chicago Police. Two people then got into the vehicle and drove off.

The children, ages 1 and 4, were found unharmed in the vehicle a few blocks away, police said. They were taken to Resurrection Medical Center for precautionary treatment.

The suspects were taken into custody, and charges were pending Sunday morning, police said.