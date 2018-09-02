Thieves stealing catalytic converters from vehicles on South Side

Police are warning residents of a series of catalytic converter thefts over the past month in the McKinley Park, Bridgeport, Fuller Park and Canaryville neighborhoods on the South Side and the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Six catalytic converters were stolen from parked vehicles between Aug. 8 and Aug. 20, Chicago police said.

The thefts occurred:

Between about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 3300 block of South Oakley;

Between about midnight on Aug. 14 and about 3 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the 4200 block of South Campbell;

Between about 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 and about 6 a.m. on Aug. 15 in the 1900 block of West 34th Place;

Between about 8 p.m. Aug. 12 and about 6 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 3200 block of South Princeton;

Between 5:49 a.m. and about 5:55 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 5400 block of South Princeton;

Between about 8 p.m. Aug. 8 and about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 4700 block of South Union.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.