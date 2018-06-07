Thieves stealing cell phones from vehicles in the Loop, Near North Side: police

Police are warning residents of several cell phone thefts over the past three weeks in the Loop and on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the thief or thieves distracted a person while they were driving, opened the door to their vehicle, took their cell phone and ran off, police said.

The thefts occurred:

In the evening on May 15 in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue;

In the evening on May 25 in the 100 block of East Lower Wacker Drive;

In the afternoon on May 26 in the 100 block of South Michigan Avenue;

In the evening on May 29 in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue;

On Sunday evening in the first block of East Grand Avenue;

On Sunday evening in the 500 block of North State Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.