Thieves stripping vehicle rims in North Center, Lake View: police

Chicago police were warning North Side residents about a spate of recent vehicle rim and tire thefts in the North Center and Lake View neighborhoods.

The vehicles were parked on resident streets when thieves stripped them during overnight hours, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

between Nov. 29 and 30 in the 3600 block of North Ravenswood;

between Dec. 5 and 6 in the 3100 block of North Halsted;

between Dec. 6 and 7 in the 2000 block of West Waveland; and

between Dec. 7 and 8 in the 2200 block of West Grace.

Anyone with information on the crimes was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.