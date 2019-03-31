Thieves target catalytic converters in Jefferson Park, Forest Glen: police

Police are warning North Siders about a series of catalytic converter thefts in Jefferson Park and Forest Glen.

In each incident, catalytic converters were stolen from cars parked overnight between March 24 and 25, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The thefts were reported in:

The 5200 block of West Winnemac Avenue;

The 5400 block of North Long Avenue;

The 5300 block of North Ludlam Avenue;

The 540 block of North Ludlam Avenue;

The 5300 block of North Lotus Avenue;

The 4800 block of West Berwyn Avenue;

The 5300 block of North Lockwood Avenue;

The 5200 block of North Lind Avenue;

The 5300 block of North Linder Avenue; and

Suspects may be driving a dark colored vehicle, police said. This alert follows similar warnings about catalytic converter thieves on the South Side and North Side released earlier in March.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.