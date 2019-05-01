Thieves target catalytic converters across North Side: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
North side residents are being warned by police about a series of catalytic converter thefts reported over the last few weeks in Edgewater Beach, Margate Park and Magnolia Glen.
In each theft, someone cut the catalytic converter from underneath a vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The incidents happened:
- Between 8 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. April 12-14 in the 5600 block of North Kenmore Avenue;
- Between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. April 12-14 in the 5800 block of North Kenmore Avenue;
- Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 12-16 in the 900 block of West Carmen Avenue;
- Between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. April 13-20 in the 5100 block of North Marine Drive;
- At noon April 14 in the 5000 block of North Marine Drive; and
- Between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. April 23-24 in the 1300 block of West Thorndale Ave.
Police did not immediately provide a description of any suspects.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-744-8263.