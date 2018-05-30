Thieves target mail trucks in Gresham

Mail trucks were were targeted by thieves twice last week in the Gresham neighborhood.

In each case, someone broke into U.S. Postal vehicles by smashing a window and stole packages that were meant for delivery, Chicago Police said.

The most recent theft happened about 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 7500 block of South Honore. An earlier incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. May 23 in the 8000 block of South Damen, police said.

No description on the offender was provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.