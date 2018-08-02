Thieves target parked cars in Little Village

Authorities are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts last month in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each case, someone has stolen vehicles that were parked on the street, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts occurred:

About 5 p.m. July 13 in the 2400 block of South Karlov;

Between 8 p.m. July 15 and 5:30 a.m. July 16 in the 4100 block of West 24th Street;

About 7 p.m. July 17 in the 4200 block of West 25th Street;

About 7 p.m. July 22 in the 3800 block of West 24th Street; and

About 9:30 p.m. July 27 in the 2500 block of South Harding.

Anyone with information about the vehicle thefts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.