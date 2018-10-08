Thieves target parked cars in South Shore

Police are warning residents after a series of parked cars were stolen over the past month in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

In each case, the victims parked their cars on the street and returned later to find them missing, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The vehicles were stolen:

About 9 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 7300 block of South Bennett Avenue;

Between 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 7200 block of South Bennett;

About 5:54 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 1400 block of East 72nd Place;

Between 9:40 a.m. and 9:44 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 7400 block of South Cornell Avenue;

Between 8 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 7100 block of South Cornell; and

Between 10 p.m. Oct. 4 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 7000 block of South Cornell.

Anyone with information about the thefts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.