Thieves target parked vehicles in West Loop, Greektown

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts this month in the West Loop and Greektown neighborhoods on the Near West Side.

In most of the cases, suspects entered unlocked vehicles that were parked on the street and drove away, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The vehicles thefts occurred:

About 4 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 900 block of West Madison;

Between 11:45 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12:45 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 800 block of West Jackson;

About 7:20 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 900 block of West Madison;

About 9:55 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 100 block of South Morgan; and

About 6:35 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 700 block of West Van Buren.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.