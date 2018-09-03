Thieves target SUVs, minivans parked in Homan Square

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts last month in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The thief or thieves have been targeting Jeep Liberty SUVs and Dodge Caravan minivans left parked on the street in an area roughly bordered by Polk, Homan, Roosevelt and Springfield, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts have occurred:

About 3 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore;

About 8 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw;

At 12:26 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 3800 block of West Polk;

About 5 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 3800 block of West Arthington;

About 10:40 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 3700 block of West Polk;

About 11 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 3500 block of West Polk;

At 7:19 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 3700 block of West Fillmore; and

About 5:50 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 3600 block of West Polk.

Anyone with information about the thefts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.