Thieves target unlocked vehicles in Bronzeville

Police are warning residents about a string of vehicle thefts reported since last month in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

In most of the incidents, the victims left their vehicles unattended and unlocked with the keys inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The vehicles were stolen:

Between 6:36 a.m. and 7:05 a.m. on Feb. 5 in the 400 block of East 40th;

About 10 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 4000 block of South Dearborn;

About 9:40 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 3800 block of South King;

About 2 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 3500 block of South Prairie;

About 7:15 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 4000 block of South Michigan;

About 7:45 a.m. March 7 in the 4000 block of South Michigan; and

Between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on March 8 in the 400 block of East 40th.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.