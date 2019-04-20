Thieves targeting vehicles left running on Southwest Side: police

Chicago police are urging Brighton Park, Gage Park and Back of the Yards residents to watch their vehicles after several were stolen in April while they were left running and unattended.

The thefts occurred:

Between 7:10 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. April 1 in the 4200 block of South Richmond Street;

at 3:02 p.m. April 5 in the 4500 block of South Whipple Street;

about 11:30 p.m. April 5 in the 5100 block of South Artesian Avenue;

at 10:37 a.m. April 10 in the 1900 block of West 47th Street; and

at 6:44 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of South Richmond Street.

Police did not release a description of an offender.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

