Thieves use mallet to smash display cases, steal watches on Mag Mile

Police are looking for a trio of thieves who stole watches from a Magnificent Mile shop after using a mallet to smash open display cases Friday morning.

Police were called at 11:43 a.m. for a report of three males entering the store in the 800 block of North Michigan and using the mallet to break display cases, according to a statement from Chicago Police. They then left the store with multiple wristwatches.

Each of the suspects was wearing a hoodie, one of them red, another gray and the third black, police said. No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.