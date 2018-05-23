Thin blue line in the thick of it at City Hall

Maybe 200 Chicago police officers and their supporters came to City Hall on Wednesday for a protest organized by their union.

It wasn’t exactly a show of force, but it was enough to get some attention.

They protested against Mayor Rahm Emanuel, saying he has turned his back on the police.

They protested about the slow pace of contract negotiations, claiming the mayor is trying to stall a resolution until after the 2019 election.

OPINION

They protested against the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, calling it a “kangaroo court” for what they see as unfair rulings that have left them uncertain about when they are allowed to use deadly force.

They protested against Emanuel negotiating a consent decree that could give a federal judge power to enforce police reforms recommended by the Obama Administration’s Justice Department.

They protested against the news media and the police critics, especially Black Lives Matter, whom they think are responsible for the negative perceptions of police that have given rise to all this reforming.

In short, they protested about all the ways that Chicago police officers currently feel put upon — a city plagued by violence that nevertheless is determined at this particular juncture to rein in the historic abuses by some members of its police force.

Three Fraternal Order of Police leaders opened the public participation portion of the City Council meeting by blasting Emanuel, COPA and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Then they took their group outside and marched outside City Hall while carrying signs such as “Blue Lives Matter,” “No Consent Decree” and “NOPA COPA.”

After a while, they began chanting: “Rahm must go, back the blue!”

It’s easy to see why police would feel frustrated and yet difficult to understand why they don’t realize such a protest only puts them that much more out of step with the citizens of Chicago who have demanded reform.

There’s going to be a consent decree of some sort.

There’s going to continue to be some formulation of civilian oversight of the police department.

Shootings by police officers are going to continue to be second-guessed until the public is satisfied that balance has been restored so that the system of accountability doesn’t unfairly favor the police officer.

I suppose saying that will cement my place on the police enemy list, which is funny because I actually think of myself as a defender of the police. I believe most police are good people trying to do the right thing. But I don’t put the police above the citizenry.

It was certainly the right of the police to protest, and I found myself sympathizing with one of the protesters, Scott Bolger, a 28-year veteran of the department.

“I’ve worked with the finest men and women anywhere,” he said, his voice choking up. “Family people. They coach. They’re in the community doing things with people. And this is not right what’s happening.

“It’s not an easy game out here. We do what we gotta do. We want to go home safe at night to our families just like everyone else wants to go home safe,” said Bolger, one of the few to ignore the FOP’s instructions to its members to not speak to the media.

“We’re here to do a job, and our hands are tied. It’s very difficult to do our jobs these days. I believe most hard-working people realize this,” he said.

“Officers are afraid to do their jobs. They’re afraid to lose their livelihood for doing their job, just doing their job. You’re going to be crucified for some small mistake that doesn’t mean nothing in the grand scheme of things,” Bolger said.

Most “hard-working people” probably do understand that it is difficult for police to do their jobs these days, and they don’t want police “crucified” for small mistakes.

But they want police held accountable for serious mistakes, and they want police to recognize their own responsibility in holding each other accountable.