Third man charged with robbing pizza delivery drivers in Evanston

A man was captured in Iowa and brought back to Evanston to be charged in connection with a string of armed robberies in the northern suburb.

Alexis King, 32, of Evanston, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to Evanston police.

On Feb 6, King and two other men, 20-year-old Mario Rucker and 26-year-old Daniel Jones, robbed a pizza delivery driver in the 2100 block of Foster Street, police said. They made off with $500 in cash, as well as the driver’s cellphone and wallet.

The men, who all live in Evanston, also robbed and kidnapped a 69-year-old pizza delivery driver at knifepoint Feb. 13 in the 1800 block of Darrow Avenue, according to police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. After stealing the driver’s vehicle, it got stuck in the snow and they ran off, taking $20 in cash, credit cards, a wallet, various IDs and pizzas.

King is being held at Cook County Jail on $125,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for March 30.

Rucker and Jones also tried to get into another person’s vehicle during an attempted robbery Feb. 6 in the 1600 block of Simpson Street, but the victim was able to drive off, police said.

They were each charged with a single count of attempted robbery, police said.

Rucker was also charged with a single felony count of aggravated robbery, but wasn’t charged in the robbery and kidnapping on Darrow, police said.

Jones also faces felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

They are both being held without bond at Cook County Jail awaiting Monday court hearings, the sheriff’s office said.