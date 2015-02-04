Third mayoral debate: Emanuel’s $30 million fundraising machine branded as ‘pay-to-play’

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was attacked Wednesday for the well-oiled fundraising machine that has put nearly $31 million in his campaign coffers since 2010, with mayoral challenger Bob Fioretti declaring, “If that’s not pay-to-play, I don’t know what is.”

The nexus between Emanuel’s heavy-hitting donors and the mayor’s public appearances and official actions was center stage during a live mayoral forum on the WTTW-Channel 11 program, “Chicago Tonight.”

It was the third of five mayoral debates crunched into a two-week period before the Feb. 24 election.

Both major newspapers have written articles about Emanuel’s fundraising. On Wednesday, moderator Phil Ponce asked about it, and Fioretti pounced.

Ponce asked about a Chicago Tribune investigation that concluded that half of Emanuel’s top 100 donors have received City Hall benefits ranging from contracts and permits to appointments and personal endorsements.

“I have received support from business. They’re against my increase in the minimum wage. . . . I closed loopholes as it relates to buying things outside the city, so they can avoid sales taxes. It has no influence. In fact, I’ve stood up against supporters because, when I think they’re wrong, like fighting for a stronger minimum wage, I’ve opposed them directly because I’m clear about what we have to do as a city,” the mayor said.

The mayor’s claims didn’t fly with Fioretti, who said, “$30 million, then all of these board appointments and look at those top 103 [donors]. Sixty of ’em received some kind of contract, some kind of benefit. If that’s not pay-to-play, I don’t know what is.”

Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson, who has contributed more than $1.2 million to his own campaign, added, “I’m the only one that haven’t taken any money from nobody. Nobody, all right? When you take money from corporations and unions, you’re gonna owe ‘em.”

Before the spotlight was turned on his legendary fundraising, Emanuel tried to put County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on the defensive for a comparatively miniscule contribution Garcia once received from a red-light camera operator.

“Chuy, right before the County [Board] voted on a red-light operation, you took $1,500 the night before and then, you were the swing vote the next day,” Emanuel said.

Garcia was livid.

“I took a $1,500 contribution from a 30-year friend who does no business with the city, and you know that, so you’re lying about that. And we weren’t approving a red-light camera. We were responding to a request from a suburb that wanted to install a red-light camera. The county hasn’t installed any red-light cameras. That’s the truth.

“You’re distorting, and you’re lying, and you know it. And that’s the reverse Robin Hood right there: Robbing from the poor to give to the rich,” Garcia said.

Ponce wasn’t done putting Emanuel on the spot on the volatile issue of red-light cameras. If the cameras are not a cash cow and really about improving public safety, Ponce asked Emanuel why his own bodyguards don’t obey them. Emanuel would only reiterate that he wasn’t driving when his motorcade blew red lights, and that he’s paid both embarrassing rounds of tickets.

Thanks to Ponce’s deft and fast-paced questioning, Wednesday’s forum was a lively affair that touched on a host of subjects. Topics included police manpower, legalizing and taxing marijuana, school closings and charter openings to the Lucas museum, the notorious dibs system and the favored snow-removal treatment paid to the dead-end street where Ald. Edward Burke (14th) lives.

Asked why Burke’s street was “classified as an arterial street and plowed five times,” Emanuel, who long ago made his political peace with Burke, said, “Well, as you know, mine wasn’t. And the only way you know that information is because, two years ago, I [created] Plowtracker.com . . . and brought transparency to the system so you could actually know what’s happening.”

Ponce then “stole” one of the questions included in debate documents leaked to the Garcia campaign in advance of Thursday night’s debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

He asked Garcia how he could represent Chicago taxpayers in negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union when he is backed and bankrolled by the CTU and was coaxed into the race by the union’s ailing President Karen Lewis.

“We aren’t floating in money. There isn’t money to create a gravy train to give to anyone,” Garcia said.

“They didn’t recruit me. Karen Lewis invited me to consider [it]. She challenged me. Many other people challenged me to do this. My life’s work has prepared me for this. But, I would do it equitably. I would put all the cards on the table about the state of affairs as it relates to funding of schools in Chicago. There is nothing to be hidden there. There are gonna be some really difficult choices to be made and medicine that probably everyone will not be happy with. That’s the reality of the situation.”

Garcia said he would start by reining in what he called the tax-increment-financing “slush fund” that Emanuel has used to “subsidize friends of the mayor who contribute to the kitty.” He accused the mayor of borrowing $1.9 billion and indebting Chicagoans until the year 2044.

The debate ended on a lighter note. In a lightning round of questioning, Ponce asked whether dogs should continue to be banned from Maggie Daley Park.

“I wouldn’t allow it in my house when I was down south,” Wilson said as his opponents dissolved in laughter.

Ponce said, “I take that as a ‘no.’ ”

Perennial candidate William “Dock” Walls was not included in the debate.

“We were told that, because we don’t have $1 million, we were not welcome,” Walls said Wednesday. “It makes no sense whatsoever. Our website is full of policy positions. As long as we submitted 12,500 signatures, there was no objective reason to exclude me.”

If he had been there, Walls said, he would have confronted Emanuel about the double standard in snow removal since the Super Bowl Sunday blizzard that buried Chicago in 19.5 inches of snow.

“I want to know why we don’t see trucks out in the black community, but you do see trucks in the white community. The snow was not removed in the black community. We didn’t see one truck in all the time we were out there. Downtown is fine. The arterial streets are fine. But, the neighborhoods are suffering. We have people who can’t get out of their garage or through their alley,” Walls said.

Giving Emanuel a “C-minus at best,” Walls said, “He diverted resources where he thinks he’ll get the lions’ share of the vote. The squeaky wheel gets the grease. The white community is much more discerning and much more demanding than the black community.”

Walls also homed in on Emanuel’s well-oiled fundraising machine and what Walls called the troubling nexus between the mayor’s donors and Emanuel’s public appearances and official actions.

“The city is for sale under Rahm Emanuel. People don’t give you $30 million because you’re a nice guy,” he said.

The first debate saw Emanuel go after his two strongest challengers for their past support for a 1980′s property tax hike, a tax-increment-financing subsidy for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the wildy unpopular deal that privatized Chicago parking meters. Emanuel came out swinging to avoid being a political piñata.

The second debate focused heavily on Chicago’s $20 billion pension crisis.

Emanuel ruled out a post-election property tax increase, but confined the guarantee to the city’s $300 million operating shortfall. That prompted Fioretti to warn of a “massive” property tax hike for pensions if Emanuel is re-elected.

The third debate was all over the map. And it was fun to watch.