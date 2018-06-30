Thousands flood Daley Plaza to protest family separation: ‘This can’t happen’

Anel Sancen (right of stroller) said she joined thousands of others at Saturdays rally to “send a clear message that this can’t happen." | Rachel Hinton/Sun-Times

Thousands of demonstrators are braving the sweltering heat to make their way downtown Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

More than 16,000 had RSVP-ed on Facebook for the “Families Belong Together” march, and Daley Plaza began filling up by 10 a.m.

Attendees spoke out against the recently rescinded policy of separating migrant family members at the U.S. border with Mexico, with many of them calling for the abolition of the Immigration Customs and Customs Enforcement agency.

By noon, marchers were making their way to the Chicago ICE headquarters at Congress and Clark.

Marchers are making their way to ICE headquarters on Congress. People cheered as they passed a water blower CFD put up. pic.twitter.com/teMYLcG6mv — Rachel Hinton (@rrhinton) June 30, 2018

The rally is among more than 700 planned marches that are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people across the country on Saturday, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming.

Organizers of Chicago’s march, who also took to the streets in Pilsen and Little Village on Friday evening, said they expect their rally to be one of the largest in the country.

Anel Sancen, who arrived in the United States when she was two, said she was at the Chicago rally to “send a clear message that this can’t happen and it has to stop.”

Aaaaand they’re at Daley. Plaza is filling up but there’s still half an hour until the families belong together march is set to start. pic.twitter.com/KxNE9CdZvQ — Rachel Hinton (@rrhinton) June 30, 2018

Sen. Dick Durbin was also at the rally, saying it was “a place I had to be.” He also said his colleagues want to fix “this broken immigration policy.”

Follow along with Sun-Times reporters as the march continues through the afternoon.

A consortium of Asian American groups and other Chicagoans gather outside of the Chicago Cultural Center ahead of the larger families belong together rally in Daley Plaza. pic.twitter.com/3gyaLLmnqO — Rachel Hinton (@rrhinton) June 30, 2018

Contributing: Associated Press