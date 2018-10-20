Thousands lose power as wind storm surges through Chicagoland

Strong waves crash along the Lake Michigan shoreline near 31st Street Beach, Thursday morning, April 6, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands of households lost electricity Saturday evening as wind storms moved through the Chicagoland area.

ComEd has reported that 3,183 customers in Cook County are without power Saturday night. In Chicago, 446 customers were affected.

Power outages hit the southwest suburbs harder, though. About 9,500 customers were without power Saturday night in Will County.

The power company warned residents never to approach a downed power line, and to always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

Wind gusts reached 61 m.p.h. at O’Hare Airport and 60 m.p.h. at Midway Airport on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Flight delays reported at both airports, according to the FAA.