Three armed robberies reported in Uptown and Edgewater

Police are warning North Side residents after three armed robberies were reported in the Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods.

The suspects encountered the victims on the sidewalk or in an alley, pulled out a handgun and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 5400 block of North Broadway;

at 7:50 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 5700 block of North Sheridan; and

at 10:35 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 4900 block of North Magnolia.

One suspect is described as a 6-foot-2, 215-pound black man with dreadlocks, police said. The second suspect is described as a black man between 35 and 40 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and 150 to 175 pounds, and the third is described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound black male. All three wore black clothing.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.