Police are warning Northwest Side residents after three armed robberies were reported this month in the Albany Park and Avondale neighborhoods.
Three suspects approach the victims, pull out a handgun and take property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened at:
- 8:26 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 4300 block of West Ainslie;
- 4 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 4600 block of North Monticello; and
- 4:13 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 3400 block of North Albany.
After the first robbery, the suspects took off in a dark SUV, and after the last robbery, they drove off in a silver SUV, police said.
One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic male between 16 and 20, 5-foot to 5-foot-2 and wearing a hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap, police said.
The second suspect is also described as a Hispanic male between 16 and 20, 150-160 pounds and wearing a baseball cap, police said.
The third suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25, 5-foot to 5-foot-1 and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.