Three armed robberies reported this month on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after three armed robberies were reported this month in the Albany Park and Avondale neighborhoods.

Three suspects approach the victims, pull out a handgun and take property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at:

8:26 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 4300 block of West Ainslie;

4 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 4600 block of North Monticello; and

4:13 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 3400 block of North Albany.

After the first robbery, the suspects took off in a dark SUV, and after the last robbery, they drove off in a silver SUV, police said.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic male between 16 and 20, 5-foot to 5-foot-2 and wearing a hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap, police said.

The second suspect is also described as a Hispanic male between 16 and 20, 150-160 pounds and wearing a baseball cap, police said.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25, 5-foot to 5-foot-1 and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.