Three ATM armed robberies reported this month in same block in Englewood

Police have issued a warning to South Side residents in regard to three armed robberies that occurred in the same block this month in the Englewood neighborhood.

In each incident, a man approached individuals in the process of taking money out of an ATM, displaying a handgun and demanding the cash, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

• about 10:20 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 600 block of West 63rd Street;

• about 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 600 block of West 63rd Street; and

• about 7:10 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 600 block of West 63rd Street.

The robber was described by police as being a 5-foot-7, 175-pound black man between the ages of 20 and 30. He also was said to be armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.