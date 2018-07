Three boys wounded, two seriously, in Homan Square drive-by shooting

Three boys were shot Thursday in the 3700 block of West Lexington. | Google Earth

Three teenagers were shot Thursday night in a drive-by attack in the West Side Homan Square neighborhood.

A shooter inside a vehicle opened fire about 9:40 p.m. and wounded the boys, who were standing in the 3700 block of West Lexington, Chicago Police said.

A 14-year-old was struck in the leg and a 15-year-old was shot in the back, police said. Both were in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. Another 15-year-old boy was in good condition at Stroger with a gunshot wound to the foot.