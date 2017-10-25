Three carjackings reported in Douglas in three days

Police are warning South Side residents of three carjackings in the Douglas neighborhood in three days.

The suspects approach the victim as they sit in their vehicle, pull the victim out of the car, then take off in the vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The carjackings happened:

about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 32nd Street;

at 5:19 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of South King Drive; and

at 3:01 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East 31st Street.

The suspects are described as between two and three black males between 16 and 20, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10, and about 150 pounds, police said. In one case, the suspects were described as bald.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.