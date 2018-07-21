Three Chicago cops stop man from laying in street, going onto Kennedy

Three Chicago Police offers stopped a man from trying to lay down in the street Monday morning in the 5500 block of North Nagle in the Union Ridge neighborhood on the Northwest Side and prevented him from going on the Kennedy Expressway. | Google Maps

Three Chicago Police officers guided a man to safety Monday morning after he walked in a traffic lane and tried to lay down in the street before attempting to go on the Kennedy Expressway in the Union Ridge neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 8 a.m., two off-duty police officers and Lt. Antonio Baio responded to a well-being check in the 5500 block of North Nagle, according to police. They saw the 55-year-old man walking north in a traffic lane before attempting to lay down in the street.

Baio spoke to the man to calm him down, police said. The man took off toward a fence overlooking the Kennedy Expressway, attempting to scale it and jump over before Baio grabbed him by the waist to prevent him from doing so.

The other off-duty officers then reportedly grabbed the man by the arm to guide him to safety. After being pulled off the fence by the officers, the man was transported to Presence Resurrection Medical Center to be evaluated.

No injuries were reported during the incident, police said.