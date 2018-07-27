Three children among four shot in Lawndale

At least four people, including three children, were shot Friday in the 3100 block of West Fillmore. | Google Earth

Three children were among four people wounded Friday evening in a West Side Lawndale neighborhood shooting.

Two of the children, a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, were critically wounded in the attack about 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Fillmore, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The boy was shot in his head and taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital, the fire department said.

The girl was transported to Stroger after she was one of three people taken by family or friends to Mount Sinai Hospital. She was taken with an 11-year-old boy who was shot in his foot, a 20-year-old man who was shot in the hip and groin.

Chicago Police didn’t immediately provide more details.