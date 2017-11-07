Three Dem gov hopefuls tell accused Sen. Silverstein it’s time to go

SPRINGFIELD— State Sen. Ira Silverstein made his first public appearance Tuesday since he was accused last week of inappropriate behavior by a victim rights advocate — and while he said little to reporters, fellow Democrats were much more vocal.

Three of his party’s candidates for governor called on Silverstein to leave the Legislature.

“The decision to resign is ultimately up to him, but it’s clear he has abused his position of power,” said state Sen. Daniel Biss. “I believe this behavior is unacceptable for a lawmaker and he should resign”

The Evanston Democrat said: “It is evidence of a larger culture of misogyny that needs to be addressed and we must start by holding public officials to a higher standard.”

Chris Kennedy said: “Sen. Ira Silverstein absolutely should resign. Democrats think that government should be an ally — educate our kids, take care of our disabled brothers and sisters, and care for our elderly parents.

“We’ll never get other Democrats, Independents or Republicans to believe government is an ally when we have elected officials abusing their positions of power. If he wants to do something good for the party and good for the state: resign.”

The calls by Biss, Kennedy and fellow gubernatorial hopeful J.B. Pritzker come as Silverstein is learning that he may also face challengers seeking to unseat him. The Chicago Democrat added to the tense atmosphere by approaching reporters — but essentially declining to address the explosive charges.

“I’d love to talk with you about this but my first conversation will be with the inspector general which I hope to have as soon as possible,” Silverstein told reporters in Senate chambers after he voted for both a resolution creating a Senate task force to look into sexual harassment, and a bill that would remove the statute of limitations on 27 pending cases before the Legislative Ethics Commission.

All eyes were on Silverstein as he returned to the Capitol on Tuesday for the first day of the week’s veto session. The senator was ousted from his Majority Caucus Chair post last week, a day after Denise Rothmeier leveled her allegations against him.

Julie B. Porter, a former federal prosecutor, was appointed on Saturday as the special legislative inspector of the Illinois General Assembly, as allegations of sexual harassment continue to swirl in Illinois politics. The position has been vacant for nearly two years. Legislators rushed to fill it after days of negative publicity about the failure to investigate harassment and other ethical complaints.