Three face drug charges after two women overdose at DeKalb County Jail

Two women are facing charges after they overdosed on heroin laced with Fentanyl earlier this month at the DeKalb County Jail.

About 5:15 p.m. Oct. 1, two inmates at the jail, 29-year-old Angelica Sanders and 33-year-old Nichole Senatre, ingested heroin ingestion and were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

Sanders was revived at the jail beforehand by a corrections officer who administered Narcan, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Sanders and Senatre were treated at the hospital and returned to the Sycamore jail that night.

An investigation found that hygiene products with heroin hidden inside were brought to the jail and left for Senatre by someone who was unaware of the contents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Senatre and Sanders had arranged for the delivery to the jail, according to the sheriff’s office. They secretly ingested the heroin, which was laced with the Fentanyl.

An internal review found that the hygiene products were not screened properly by a sheriff’s deputy and internal disciplinary action was taken.

Seantre had been in the jail since May 11, and Sanders had been incarcerated since July 20, according to the sheriff’s office.

Senatre, a Dekalb resident, was recently transferred to the Logan Correctional Center, where she is serving 10 years for aggravated DUI and two years for theft, according to the sheriff’s office. She faces new charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Sanders, a Sycamore resident, remains held at the jail on her original charge of possession of a controlled substance, and also faces new counts of unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s investigators and Rockford police determined that 32-year-old Anthony M. Murphy was the original source of the heroin, and a warrant was issued for his arrest for drug-induced infliction of great bodily harm, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies, according to the sheriff’s office.