Three facing federal charges over shootout during undercover sting

Three men are facing federal charges in connection with a shootout that occurred in the midst of an undercover sting operation last year on the Southwest Side.

Jose Guzman, 22; Jose Gurumendi, 22; and Santana Talavera, 21, all of Chicago, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 20, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The undercover operation that went down about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 28, 2016, in the 6100 block of South Kolmar was part of an investigation into gun sales, and involved Chicago Police and the FBI.

The man who was first targeted had just given Guzman $1,500 in exchange for three weapons they had discussed days before, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Lorraine Scaduto said during two of the suspects’ bond hearings last year on state charges.

Guzman had just left the man’s car to retrieve the guns when Gurumendi emerged from a nearby gangway and fired at the civilian three times, Scaduto said.

Officers conducting the surveillance then saw Guzman and Gurumendi jump into the back of a waiting car. So they tried to box in the car at 61st Street, Scaduto said.

One officer even drew his gun, but the car drove around him and the others, and sped away, Scaduto said.

The sergeant continued to pursue in his undercover vehicle, Scaduto said. In the 6300 block of South Keeler, Guzman allegedly pointed his gun out of the car and fired two shots toward the sergeant.

Guzman, who was wearing an orange construction vest, and Gurumendi jumped out of the car as it went south on Kenneth, Scaduto said.

Guzman was found hiding near a pool shortly after, Scaduto said.

Gurumendi was arrested after he offered a witness $10 to not call police, Scaduto said.

A .380-caliber gun and a revolver were recovered on one of the streets used in the chase, Scaduto said.

Guzman remains held without bond at the Cook County Jail, where Gurumendi remains on a $400,000 bond, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. Guzman is a member of the Latin Kings, and Gurumendi is a member of the Maniac Latin Disciples, according to police reports.

It appears Talavera is facing only federal charges.

A fourth suspect was involved, authorities said at the time.