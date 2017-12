Three home burglaries reported in Chicago Lawn

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of three recent home burglaries reported in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Someone broke into homes and stole items inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened at noon Nov. 15 in the 7200 block of South Sacramento, police said. The other burglaries occurred at 10:40 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of South Whipple.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747- 8382.