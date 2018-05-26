Series of robberies reported in Chicago Lawn, Marquette Park

Police reported a series of robberies this month in the Chicago Lawn and Marquette Park neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the robbers approached a victim and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 6:20 a.m. May 13 in the 6100 block of South Fairfield;

• about 10:05 a.m. May 19 in the 6400 block of South Fairfield;

• about 2 a.m. May 20 in the 6100 block of South Washtenaw; and

• at 9:47 a.m. May 25 in the 6400 block of South Talman.

Three men carried out the robberies, authorities said. Two of the suspects were described as black men, thought to be between the ages of 20 and 25 and standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, police said. One of those men was described as having dreadlocks and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.