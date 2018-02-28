Three men charged with Loop armed robbery

Three men have been charged with an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon in the Loop.

The female victim was driving at 2:17 p.m. in the first block of West Wacker Drive when Antonio Dorsey, Demarcus Moore and Terry Brewer, all 20, opened the passenger-side door of her vehicle and demanded her property at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police. They then ran away with her cellphone and necklace.

Responding officers found the suspects a short distance away and took them into custody, police said.

Dorsey, of the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood, and Moore, of the South Side Gresham neighborhood, were charged with a felony count each of armed robbery with a firearm and unlawful vehicular invasion, police said. They were also each wanted on another warrant.

Brewer, who lived in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, was charged with a felony count of theft/unauthorized control, police said.

All three of them were expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.