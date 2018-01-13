Three people in serious condition after shooting at party in West Garfield Park

Three people were injured when shots were fired at a party about 4:05 a.m. in West Garfield Park | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Three people were shot at a party Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Shots were fired at a party about 4:05 a.m. at 3932 W Arthington Street in West Garfield Park, inuring one woman and two males, Chicago Police said.

The woman, 18, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the neck. A 37-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face. A male was also taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and back, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.