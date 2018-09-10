3 shot near Burnside neighborhood high school

An 18-year-old man and two teenage boys were shot Monday afternoon near a high school in the Burnside neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Langley near Chatham Academy High School, according to Chicago police.

The school was blocked by police tape and officers could be seen going in and out of the east entrance of building as the shooting was investigated.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and stabilized, police said. The 17-year-old boy was shot his left leg and the 18-year-old man was shot in the right arm and left armpit. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two of the people shot were found by paramedics at 90th Place and Langley Avenue and the third was found in the 700 block of East 90th Place, according to the Fire Media Affairs.