Three vehicles were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning while driving on Interstate 57.
Troopers responded to the shooting that occurred about 3:15 a.m. that involved gunfire coming from a vehicle and hitting the passenger side of three other vehicles on northbound I-57 between 127th and 111th Streets, according to Illinois State Police.
No injuries were sustained by any of the drivers or passengers in the three vehicles, which were a black Dodge sedan, red Chevrolet sedan and gray Chevrolet sedan, state police said. The shots came from a white Mercedes-Benz car that crashed and was abandoned on the interstate at 111th.
All lanes from 127th to 111th were closed on northbound I-57 from 4:30 to 7:07 a.m., police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.