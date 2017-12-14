Three violent robberies reported in River North, Streeterville

Three violent robberies happened in the River North and Streeterville neighborhoods on the Near North Side in November.

The suspect or suspects approach the victim and ask them for money, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. When the victim reaches for their wallet to remove cash, the suspect grabs their money and strikes the victim in the face and body before running away.

The robberies happened:

at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 12 in the first block of East Chicago Avenue;

at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 800 block of North State Street; and

at 10:25 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 400 block of North Lower Michigan.

One of the suspects is described as a 5-foot-4 black man between 25 and 35 years old and 170 to 200 pounds with a dark complexion, police said. The other suspect was described only as a black male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.