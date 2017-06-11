Three violent robberies reported on Near North Side over weekend

Three violent robberies were reported on the Near North Side over the weekend.

Between three and four suspects approached the victims, pushed or punched them, and then stole their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 1:57 a.m. Saturday in the first block of West Delaware Place; about an hour later at 3:10 a.m. in the first block of West Chestnut; and at 1:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Huron.

The suspects were described only as black men between 20 and 25, 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-2 and 175-180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.