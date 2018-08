Three wounded in Bronzeville shooting

Three people were shot Friday evening in a South Side Bronzeville neighborhood shooting.

The shooting happened about 6:50 p.m. in the 700 block of East 50th Street, according to Chicago police.

Two 17-year-old boys were shot in their ankles, police said. One more person was shot, but details about that person and their injuries weren’t immediately known.

More details weren’t provided.

Check back for more information.