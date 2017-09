Three wounded in Lawndale shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The group was standing outside about 5:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of South St. Louis when someone fired shots at them from a black, four-door vehicle that drove off, Chicago Police said.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot and two 27-year-old men suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said. All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were stabilized.