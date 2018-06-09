Thunderstorms, dense fog could move into Chicago area Saturday night

Sailboats make their way east on the Chicago River under the Michigan Ave. Bridge Sunday as a dense fog hangs over the city. Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Thunderstorms and dense fog are expected to start pushing through the Chicago area Saturday night.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Chicago area and northwest Indiana that warns of potential thunderstorms, high winds and quarter-sized hale. Temperatures are expected to dip to 62 degrees Saturday night after reaching nearly 80 degrees during the day.

In addition, a dense fog advisory issued Saturday afternoon warns of reduced visibilities near Lake Michigan, including around the downtown area, the weather service said. The foggy conditions could also affect travel on Lake Shore Drive and Interstate 94, where drivers are advised to reduce their speed and increase following distances.

Dense fog spreading gradually inland from Lake MI & expected to continue this eve. It may expand quickly after dark. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the lakeside counties through Sun a.m. If travel plans including on Lake Shore Dr, allow extra time and be extra cautious. pic.twitter.com/vNpnnjyXc5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 9, 2018

Both advisories will remain in effect until Sunday, when showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the area between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m., the weather service said. A daytime high of 70 degrees in the forecast, with temperatures dipping to the low-60s at night.

More showers and thunderstorms are then expected to move through the area early Monday, the weather service said.