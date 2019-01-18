2 wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago

Two men were wounded by gunfire Thursday in Chicago, including a 63-year-old old hit by a stray bullet on the Southeast Side.

He was standing on the corner at 8:04 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Ewing when two people across the street started arguing, according to Chicago police. One of them pulled out a handgun during the argument and started shooting.

One of the shots hit the 63-year-old in the lower right leg, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said he did not appear to be the intended target. No one was in custody Thursday morning, police said.

Another man was wounded early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was walking about 1:35 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Harrison Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

He was treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen at Stroger Hospital, police said.

On Wednesday, four people were wounded in citywide shootings.