9 shot — 1 fatally — Thursday in Chicago

A man was killed and eight others wounded Thursday within 12 hours of gun violence across Chicago.

The homicide happened near the Howard Red Line station in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

A 41-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk about 11:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his back and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Police were conducting a homicide investigation.

The last nonfatal shooting of the day wounded a man in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 25-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone approached and fired shots, police said.

The man walked into Community First Hospital with gunshot wounds in his hand and thigh, according to police. He was going to be transferred to Stroger Hospital. His condition had stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in his buttocks in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Someone shot the 22-year-old about 8:55 p.m. near the intersection of West Marquette Road and South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said. The man refused to tell investigators about the shooting.

Minutes earlier, a man was shot on a front porch in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside fired several shots in the 9800 block of South Winston Avenue, according to police.

He was suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 7:30 p.m., a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was walking on a sidewalk when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots in the 3400 block of West Chicago, according to police.

He was shot multiple times in his thighs and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, and then transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition stabilized.

Earlier in the evening, a man was wounded in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 6:07 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 70th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, according to police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two hours earlier, a man was wounded in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting.

The 18-year-old was shot in the arm about 4 p.m. in the first block of East Brayton Street and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Police said he told investigators he was standing behind a house when he heard shots and felt pain in his arm.

The first reported shooting Thursday wounded two men in Englewood.

Someone fired at the men, ages 19 and 21, at 12:05 p.m. while they were walking in a back yard in the 6600 block of South Green, according to police.

The younger man was shot in the abdomen while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the knee, police said. They were both taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and three others wounded in shootings throughout Chicago.