Thursday toll: 1 fatally shot, 2 wounded

A man was killed and two others were wounded — including an on-duty Safe Passage worker — Thursday in a series of shootings over 24 hours on the South and West sides.

Shortly before sunrise, a 24-year-old man was shot dead in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Police responded to the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue and found the man with a gunshot wound to his head in an alley behind an apartment complex, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the man’s death, but he remained unidentified Thursday afternoon.

Police haven’t released additional details.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 4:37 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

The shooter was believed to be a man in his late 20s who was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

Earlier in the morning, a Chicago Public Schools Safe Passage worker was seriously wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in his back about 8:15 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Corcoran, Chicago police said.

He was taken in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The victim was stationed along the Safe Passage route to Edward K. Ellington Elementary School, 243 N. Parkside Ave., about a block south of the shooting scene. The site is near a bustling intersection and by the CTA Green Line station at Central.

Immediately before the shooting, a light-colored sedan pulled up to Corcoran and Central, Police Sgt. Cindy Guerra said. A man got out of the car and began shooting. He left the scene in the car, a Nissan Altima with dark windows.

Police believe the worker was not the intended target of the shooting.