Tickets to Trump’s first State of the Union address contain typo

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: (AFP-OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump answers a reporter's question after participating in the swearing-in ceremony for Alex Azar, the new Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services on January 29, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

Tickets issued for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday contained a typo.

Photos of the typo, which said “State of the Uniom” instead of “State of the Union,” were shared on Twitter.

“Republicans may have to recall all State of the Union tickets because they say “Uniom” not “Union,” per two Dem aides,” tweeted Laura Barron-Lopez, a reporter for the Washington Examiner.

A source in the house U.S. House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms, which distributes the tickets, confirmed that there was a misprint on the ticket — but it wasn’t immediately clear how many tickets were printed with the typo.

The office is redistributing the tickets, according to the source. About a dozen of the tickets are left to be exchanged.