Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of Mayor Harold Washington’s death.
Washington, who was Chicago’s first African-American mayor, suffered a heart attack on Nov. 25, 1987 after his primary win which guaranteed him a second term.
As mayor, Washington was well respected and accomplished a lot especially for minorities. He increased the amount of contracts given to minority-owned businesses and fought for ward redistricting to increase black and Hispanic representation in the City Council. Washington also recrafted the city’s budget process to include public input and participation, and he created the Ethics Commission.
Below is a detailed timeline of Washington’s life.