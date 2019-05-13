Man missing from Rogers Park in need of medication

A man reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side is in need of medication, police said.

Timothy Czech, 44, was last seen Sunday in the area of Devon and Ashland avenues, according to Chicago police.

Czech is 6-feet-1 and 170 pounds, police said. He frequently visits the area near Sheridan and Devon avenues.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.