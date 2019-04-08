Man charged with reckless homicide in Kenosha County crash that killed 3

A man has been charged with driving recklessly and causing a crash that killed three people Friday in southern Wisconsin.

Timothy Vandervere, 40, of Beach Park, was allegedly under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the back of a Jeep SUV in the 21600 block of Highway 50 in the Village of Bristol, Kenosha County sheriff’s department spokesman Tony Gonzalez said in a statement.

Authorities were called to the two-vehicle crash at 6:45 p.m. and found four people in the Jeep, Gonzalez said. One of the occupants died at the scene. Two others died later at hospitals. The driver of the Jeep survived the crash with serious injuries.

Police identified the deceased as Dr. Michael Rizzo, Dr. Vincent Rizzo and Mary Rizzo.

Vandervere was released from a hospital and was taken into custody at Kenosha County Jail, Gonzalez said.

He tested positive for intoxicants on his breath, Gonzalez said.

Vandervere was previously charged with “injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle” in 2015, Gonzalez said. Vandervere holds a valid Illinois driver’s license, but his Wisconsin license is revoked.

Vandervere was charged with three counts of reckless homicide, three counts of driving on a revoked license, one felony count of reckless injury and a count of driving under the influence, Gonzalez said.

He is due for a bail hearing Tuesday afternoon.