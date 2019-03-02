Woman dies days after crashing in Tinley Park

A woman has died from injuries she suffered in a mid-February car crash in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

The two-car crash happened about noon Feb. 16 at the intersection of 171st Street and 88th Avenue, Tinley Park police said.

Gabrielle Gibson, 35, was driving with a juvenile passenger at the time, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Only one person was in the other vehicle.

Gibson was treated at Stroger Hospital for multiple injuries she suffered from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. She died on Friday from complications of those injuries.

The other driver and the child were treated for their injuries and released, police said. No citations were issued.

Gibson lived about a block away from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said.