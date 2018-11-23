Tinley Park man killed in I-80 crash on Thanksgiving

A 67-year-old man from Tinley Park was killed on Thanksgiving after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 80 near the state border.

William Wermes crashed at 10:13 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80, just east of IL-394, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead within the hour.

Wermes died from multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said.

Indiana State Police, who investigated the crash, did not immediately respond to a request for details.