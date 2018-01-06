Tips to prevent the flu

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this year's flu season is off to a quick start and so far it seems to be dominated by a nasty bug. | AP Photo

The most important way to prevent the flu is getting a flu vaccine, experts say. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual vaccination for anyone six months of age and older.

Even though the vaccine may be less effective than in years past, it’s more likely that someone who gets sick will have a milder illness.

Daily steps to prevent the flu

Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water. If those aren’t available, use an alcohol-based rub.

Cover your cough and sneezes

Contain your germs by staying at home if you’re sick

Source: Cook County Health and Hospitals System